Tommy
15h

The guy has Tourette syndrome. End of story. This is like a direct object: the verb stops here. His Tourette syndrome don't have nothing to do with no one.

Nevertheless, I like how you pointed out that this doesn't mean the N-word isn't offensive. Sometimes, when the pendulum swings back, it's like a magic wand that enstupifies everyone or otherwise reveals their lack of critical thinking.

You weren't riding the fence; you were exploring the komplexiti.

joe.nalven2
15h

Watkins opens the door to more discussion, especially since there are other hateful, intensely hateful and intensely destructive words and comments. Clearly, not the same, I am not speaking about equivalence. But the door has been opened. Let's walk a ways through it. Watkins rightful intolerance might embrace other daggers in the pubic forum. For now, I'll bite my tongue and just say amen to Watkins.

